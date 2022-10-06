The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation is honoring four community leaders for their efforts to eliminate racism in Minnesota.

The latest recipients of the foundation's "Facing Race Awards" are Classie Dudley, the president of the Duluth NAACP and executive director of Community Action Duluth; Angela Hooks, founder and executive director of Black on Black Development and Entertainment, Inc., a St. Paul-based nonprofit; Txongpao Lee, executive director of the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul; and Lulete Mola, co-founder and president of the MN Black Collective Foundation, formerly the Philanthropic Collective to Combat Anti-Blackness and Realize Racial Justice, which is raising $25 million for Black-led nonprofits and advocacy groups.

"Through grassroots activism and organizational leadership, they are exemplary in pushing for justice and equity in order to make positive change in Minnesota," Eric Jolly, CEO of the foundation, said in a statement.

The recipients of the award, now in its 16th year, will receive $7,500 grants to support any nonprofit of their choice and be honored at a program broadcast at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 on TPT Twin Cities PBS.