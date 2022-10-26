Jaime Wascalus has been named St. Paul's chief information officer and director of the Office of Technology and Communications, Mayor Melvin Carter said Wednesday.

"I look forward to meeting the wonderful people who support technology and communications initiatives and collaborating with partners across the city to leverage data and technology to build a city that is safe and welcoming for all," Wascalus said in a statement. She will start the job Nov. 9.

Wascalus was previously chief information officer at the University of Minnesota, where she oversaw IT teams supporting more than 50,000 students, according to a news release. Her new role will focus on city information services, as well as business and resident outreach.

"Jaime's long list of professional accomplishments and extensive leadership experience demonstrates the immense value she will bring," Carter said in a statement.

He also announced that Stefanie Horvath will be the new chief information security officer and deputy director of the technology and communications office. Horvath, who most recently served as chief business technology officer at Minnesota IT Services, will focus on supporting cybersecurity.