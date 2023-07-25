A St. Paul man was sentenced to a prison term of more than 25 years for the murder of a 22-year-old man last year in Minneapolis' Little Earth community.

Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty April 30 to one count of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 22-year-old Ivan Redday.

A second charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. July 10, when officers on patrol heard gunfire from the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue S., near Cedar Field Park. Officers found Redday lying between two parked vehicles with gunshot wounds. Redday was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Responders found 11 spent 9mm bullet casings, according to the criminal charges. Vehicles in the area were peppered with bullet holes and spotted with blood.

Martinez-Gonzalez was arrested Dec. 2 by Eden Prairie police responding to a domestic violence report.

A surveillance camera in the area captured Redday walking with two people and passing Martinez-Gonzalez with a group of men headed in the opposite direction, the criminal complaint says. It shows Martinez-Gonzalez walking around a corner of a walkway and going out of view before opening fire on Redday and then running away.

Martinez-Gonzalez's attorney did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

He was previously convicted of two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in 2017 and 2019, which made him ineligible to posses a firearm.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.