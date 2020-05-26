A 72-year-old St. Paul man was stabbed to death, his wife was wounded and their adult son remains jailed Tuesday in connection with the violence over the weekend at a lakeside home in western Wisconsin, authorities said.

The victims were identified by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office as Thomas L. Farnsworth and Juli A. Farnsworth, 65.

Their 34-year-old son, who lives in Rocky Ford, Colo., is being held and awaits charges on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and substantial battery.

Authorities have yet to address a possible motive for the attacks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A call to 911 shortly before 12:50 p.m. Saturday reported domestic trouble at the home east of Hayward on Hinton Avenue.

Law enforcement arrived and located the father’s body and Juli Farnsworth suffering from “severe facial injuries and lacerations,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Juli Farnsworth was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital, where her condition has yet to be released.