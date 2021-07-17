A 45-year-old St. Paul man died late Friday after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a traffic signal pole in Brooklyn Park, police said.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to the motorcycle crash at 11:12 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 252 and Humboldt Avenue N. The male driver, identified by Minnesota State Patrol as Victor Alfredo Abrego Gallegos, died at the scene, police said.

He was driving his Harley-Davidson southbound on the highway "at a high rate of speed" when he veered onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the State Patrol, which also noted the man had been drinking.

The intersection was closed for several hours afterward.