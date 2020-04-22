A St. Paul man killed his girlfriend weeks after she obtained an order for protection against him, according to murder charges.

Demarea D. Clay, 24, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of second-degree murder without intent for killing Monique S. Robbins.

Police had responded to calls twice last year and on Feb. 2 for domestic disturbances involving Clay and Robbins, a 28-year-old St. Paul resident and mother, charges said.

Robbins had obtained an order for protection against Clay on Feb. 10.

According to the criminal complaint: St. Paul police responded to the 1400 block of Arkwright St. about 2:26 a.m. on Feb. 26 after neighbors reported that people in a unit were making "a lot of noise."

When officers arrived Clay waved to them. He was standing near a white car with a nude Robbins sitting on the ground slumped forward. She had no pulse.

"He told officers he was trying to get his girlfriend … into his vehicle," the charges said. "He said she had a seizure while in the shower."

Robbins was transported to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner eventually ruled that Robbins died of asphyxia after her airway was likely obstructed. She suffered hemorrhages in both eyes, cuts and bruises on her lips, several abrasions on her face, several bruises and abrasions on her body and superficial sharp force injuries to her left forearm and left leg.

Clay told police Robbins had ingested Xanax, Vicodin and Percocet, and likely overdosed, the charges said.

The medical examiner found none of the drugs in Robbins' system.

Clay also allegedly denied abusing Robbins that evening, but said he had previously slapped and "muffed" her.

Police found that Clay had injuries to his knuckles on both hands and scratches on his back, chest, shoulder, torso and both forearms.

Robbins' family members and friends told police Clay abused Robbins, and that she told them he had threatened her life, had previously strangled her and once made her take a pill at gunpoint.

