A 33-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to obtaining $841,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans created by the federal government to help small businesses harmed by COVID-19.

Kyle W. Brenizer admitted Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft in connection with the loans for his defunct construction company.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled. In the meantime, Brenizer remains in federal custody without bail in the Sherburne County jail.

According to charges, Brenizer's Brooklyn Park-based True-Cut Construction had been ordered by the state to cease and desist from doing business in August 2018, and in December 2019, its contractor license lapsed and was not renewed.

Brenizer first submitted a loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) program seeking $841,000 on May 1, 2020, and was denied. Under the program, approved by Congress last year at the beginning of the pandemic, qualifying small businesses can get two-year loans to cover payroll costs, mortgage, rent or utility expenses.

Brenizer again tried to obtain the funds 10 days later, but this time he used the name of another person, the federal indictment read. He allegedly falsely represented that the other, unidentified person owned 90% of the company. He also falsely stated that the company's average monthly payroll was $336,400 for about 30 employees, the indictment continued.

Prosecutors alleged that Brenizer used phony bank statements and IRS documents in his loan applications, and was approved for a PPP loan on his second try.

Brenizer bought a $29,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, transferred the bulk of the loan that he obtained to a bank account unrelated to his company, and "paid for various retail and entertainment expenditures for his personal benefit," the charges against him read.

Brenizer also has been named in multiple state felony charges of check forgery, identity theft and theft by swindle, the indictment noted, but he denied having any pending criminal charges in his application.

State court records also show that Brenizer has previously been convicted of criminal sexual conduct, illegal drug possession and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Star Tribune staff writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.