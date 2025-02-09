Two adults were found dead on Sunday after a garage caught fire on St. Paul’s East Side.
Two found dead in garage fire in St. Paul
Two people were living in the garage when it became engulfed in flames.
At about 12:20 p.m., crews responded to a detached garage engulfed in flames in the 1800 block of Sims Avenue after receiving a call from a neighbor. Sgt. Toy Vixayvong, a police department spokesman, said two people were found dead inside.
Two people were living in the garage at the time of the fire, according to a news release from the fire department. Investigators believe the fire was started when a space heater was accidentally knocked over.
Flames appeared to have blocked the garage service door.
Officers restricted access to White Bear Avenue as crews got the fire under control Sunday afternoon.
The identities of the victims have not been made public.
The two fire fatalities were the first in St. Paul so far in 2025. The city averages two to three fire fatalities each year, according to the release. Improper heating is a leading cause of fatal fires in cold weather.
Two people were living in the garage when it became engulfed in flames.