St. Paul firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a natural gas line along a street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday morning, which officials say may have ignited from a lightning strike.
Firefighters evacuated homes at about 10:30 a.m. while they worked to put out the fire and Xcel Energy crews shut off the gas line. The fire didn't spread to nearby homes along Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, according to St. Paul Fire Department.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
How property assessment works in Minnesota
Minnesota's property tax system is among the most complex in the nation. But in simple terms, here's how it works.— County assessors gather all property…
Two Harbors mayor breaks silence over decades-long sex abuse allegations
"How long do you want to dig up people's pasts?" Swanson asks.
St. Cloud
Property values soaring in Minnesota lake country
Many owners saw the value of their properties double in just one year.
Minneapolis
Underground army tunnels under Mpls. to expand stormwater system
Crews are carving massive stormwater tunnels some 80 feet below downtown Minneapolis. When done, the $57 million project should ease flooding concerns.
Local
Brooks: Beloved Twin Cities businesses are making a comeback, thanks to you
Fans have donated to save a St. Paul diner and an independent Minneapolis bookstore.