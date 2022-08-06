St. Paul firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a natural gas line along a street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday morning, which officials say may have ignited from a lightning strike.

Firefighters evacuated homes at about 10:30 a.m. while they worked to put out the fire and Xcel Energy crews shut off the gas line. The fire didn't spread to nearby homes along Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, according to St. Paul Fire Department.