St. Paul faces development challenges, but removing rent stabilization won’t solve them

That’s not surprising since peer-reviewed, academic research still points to a lack of evidence that rent stabilization slows development. Thirty years ago, we learned this from Boston, where the complete repeal of rent control failed to result in any resurgence in development. Most recently, we learned this from Portland, Maine, where renters passed the now-strongest rent stabilization ordinance in the country in 2020 — with no new construction exemption — and the city saw a 10-year high in development in 2023. That’s why, despite the self-interested millions the land and developer lobbies pour into campaigns to oppose tenant protections, more than 190 jurisdictions have some form of rent stabilization — and the number continues to grow, given the wide-ranging benefits, not just for renters, but entire communities.