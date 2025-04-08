Commentaries

St. Paul faces development challenges, but removing rent stabilization won’t solve them

City leaders should heed what voters wanted — and heed the evidence in support of the policy.

April 8, 2025 at 10:29PM
"St. Paul is facing real development challenges — but we are far from unique. There have been similar precipitous drops in new permits between 2020 and 2024 in similar-sized cities like Minneapolis (88%), Cincinnati (77%), St. Louis (68%), Denver (52%) — the list goes on. But, outside of our city limits, the real estate industry doesn’t have the luxury of blaming rent stabilization for construction challenges," the writers say. (Getty Images)

With draconian chaos at the federal level and belt-tightening at the state Legislature, the future feels more precarious than ever for the many Minnesotans who struggle to make ends meet. But St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and a faction of the St. Paul City Council are poised to sell out the housing stability of countless current and future residents. Unfortunately, gutting the will of the voters around stable rents won’t solve St. Paul’s development challenges — and will subject more residents to the insatiable profit motives of the real estate industry.

In a majority-renter city, St. Paulites have clearly demonstrated their values. In 2019, citywide advocacy led to the passage of a comprehensive tenant protections ordinance and, in 2021, more than 53% of St. Paul voters, with majorities in six of seven wards, passed a strong rent stabilization policy. In both cases, the City Council outright repealed or dramatically pared back policies to empower renters because the landlord and developer lobbies didn’t like them. Despite these concessions, St. Paul is facing what amounts to a capital strike — and capitulating yet again by exempting all new construction from rent stabilization is following a playbook that is doomed to fail.

To be sure, St. Paul is facing real development challenges — but we are far from unique. There have been similar precipitous drops in new permits between 2020 and 2024 in similar-sized cities like Minneapolis (88%), Cincinnati (77%), St. Louis (68%), Denver (52%) — the list goes on. But, outside of our city limits, the real estate industry doesn’t have the luxury of blaming rent stabilization for construction challenges.

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies’ State of the Nation’s Housing 2024 report, multifamily starts nationwide fell 14% in 2023, and that decline has only accelerated. In March 2022, Multifamily Executive reported: “Developers estimate that supply chain issues have caused construction delays up to six months and cost increases as high as 40% over the past year.” “These increases have been driven by commodities markets, transportation cost and the increased demand,” said Joseph DiSalvo, executive vice president of Michaels Construction, as quoted in the article. A year ago, the National Association of Home Builders reported tight lending conditions, high cost of development loans and a shortage of skilled labor as headwinds facing the multifamily market.

Conspicuously absent from the list of new construction constraints: rent stabilization.

That’s not surprising since peer-reviewed, academic research still points to a lack of evidence that rent stabilization slows development. Thirty years ago, we learned this from Boston, where the complete repeal of rent control failed to result in any resurgence in development. Most recently, we learned this from Portland, Maine, where renters passed the now-strongest rent stabilization ordinance in the country in 2020 — with no new construction exemption — and the city saw a 10-year high in development in 2023. That’s why, despite the self-interested millions the land and developer lobbies pour into campaigns to oppose tenant protections, more than 190 jurisdictions have some form of rent stabilization — and the number continues to grow, given the wide-ranging benefits, not just for renters, but entire communities.

Even if the proposed rent stabilization exemption were to magically result in a massive construction boom, we can’t solve our housing crisis with market-rate supply. Right now, there are 108,000 extremely low-income renter households in the Twin Cities metro area, and only 37,000 rental homes that are affordable to them — and Ramsey County faces the reality of losing another 10,000 affordable homes in the next 20 years. Our failed reliance on trickle-down affordability has created this crisis — and doubling down by removing reasonable guardrails around rent hikes is not a solution. As economists have begun explicitly calling for market interventions to curb the power of landlords to control rents, St. Paul leaders are out of step with economic realities and real solutions to community stability.

Now more than ever, St. Paul needs bold and creative local leaders to stand up to the real estate forces that hold us hostage to a private market that intentionally engineered our current crisis. Let’s not trade in the affordability protections of thousands of renter households just to capitulate to developers who will still be hard-pressed to deliver results.

Carolyn Szczepanski and Tram Hoang were core leaders on the ballot initiative campaign for rent stabilization in St. Paul in 2021.

