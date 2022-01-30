The body of a man was found on the street on St. Paul's East Side on Sunday morning.
Police officers were called to the 2000 block of Larpenteur Ave. E. at about 7:30 a.m., said St. Paul police Sgt. Natalie Davis.
When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street unresponsive, she said. St. Paul fire department medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Davis said the Ramsey County medical examiner's office will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death. She said there was no evidence of a shooting or a hit-and-run.
The department's forensic services personnel were processing the scene. Davis said the medical examiner's office would release the name of the deceased Monday.
