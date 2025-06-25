After years in limbo, St. Paul’s down payment aid program is open again

Deluged by applications and put on ice for more than two years, St. Paul’s down payment assistance program is finally open again.
Even as dozens of suburban buyers received aid from Ramsey County, St. Paul’s program for buyers in the city was closed to applications for so long because the city’s small team was overwhelmed by more than 700 applications, said Jules Atangana, St. Paul’s housing director.
He is looking forward to getting more help to prospective first-time homeowners in the city.
“I know that the market can feel gloomy out there, but we are working to make sure we have these resources for people,” Atangana said, “to give them that chance to get a home in St. Paul.”
The aid is meant to boost lower-income buyers’ purchasing power, said Rachel Finazzo Doll, St. Paul’s housing policy coordinator. Lower-income buyers can be eligible for up to $40,000 in aid, which opens up more options for buyers. Buyers who are the first in their families to own a home can get up to another $10,000.
There’s fierce competition for smaller homes, with people buying starter homes competing with downsizing buyers and landlords. Homes priced between $250,000 and $500,000 sell quickly, often for more than the asking price, according to a Star Tribune analysis.
Why the long wait for more aid?
Atangana said the combination of a long list of potential buyers, a small staff to review applications, and some misunderstanding about who was eligible for aid were among factors that kept the program closed since early 2023.