The city of St. Paul has declared a flood emergency ahead of what officials expect to be a significant spring flooding season caused by heavy snowfall this winter.

The declaration allows the city to more quickly mobilize its resources to protect residents and infrastructure, and to make immediate purchases to address flooding.

It also permits the city's emergency management department to request and coordinate aid and resources from surrounding jurisdictions including Ramsey County, the state and the Department of Homeland Security, according to a city news release on Tuesday.

"Coordinated efforts with partners at the county, state, and federal levels are ongoing as we work together to mitigate flood impacts," Emergency Management Director Rick Schute said in the release.

The National Weather Service forecasts an up to 50% chance that the Mississippi River in St. Paul will enter the major flood stage, with a potential crest the week of April 17.

"The late March updated outlook for spring flooding in the upper Mississippi, Minnesota, and Chippewa River basins remains well above normal, particularly on the Mississippi from St. Paul downstream," the Weather Service posted on March 29.

More information and updates are online at stpaul.gov/flood.