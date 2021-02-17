St. Paul leaders want to keep protests peaceful and weapon-free.

The City Council will consider banning people gathered at public assemblies from carrying a variety of items that can be used as weapons including bricks, glass bottles and pointed wooden staffs that can be camouflaged as flagpoles.

It would also forbid the carrying of obvious combat gear including swords, shields, stun guns and bear spray. And in a nod to new tactics used by protesters, laser pointers would be banned.

The proposed rules would apply to people gathering for "parades, races and public assemblies."

"The goal is to ensure public safety at assemblies and gatherings," said Council President Amy Brendmoen, who is sponsoring the ordinance.

Brendmoen noted the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol as "the most recent and clear example of an out of control mob." She said the goal is not to stop civic celebrations or peaceful demonstrations, but rather to keep all involved safe.

Brendmoen said the city has already received some feedback on the proposed ordinance, and the police department and city attorney will make a few adjustments before a public hearing and final vote later this year.

The ordinance cites protests in Charlottesville, Va. St. Louis, Mo. Berkeley, Calif., Minneapolis and St. Paul that "have erupted in violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators, including massive destruction of property, and violence against law enforcement personnel."

Authorized peace officers and city employees or representatives engaging in official city business are exempt. People with disabilities using canes, walkers and mobility devices are also exempt.

Shannon Prather • 651-925-5037