St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s 2025-26 season includes intriguing guest musicians

Cellist Abel Selaocoe, violist Tabea Zimmermann and violinist Alina Ibragimova are a few of the soloists slated to perform with the SPCO.

By Rob Hubbard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:00AM
Artistic Partner Abel Selaocoe performs with the SPCO in the 2024.25 season at the Ordway Credit: © 2024 Claire Loes for The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
In case you didn’t know, the Twin Cities not only has an outstanding symphony orchestra, but also one of a handful of the world’s great chamber orchestras. While the Minnesota Orchestra takes care of the large-scale stuff, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra specializes in music of the baroque, classical and contemporary eras.

The SPCO has announced its 2025-26 season, a grand showcase for not only its artistry, but for the orchestra’s five artistic partners, each among the best in the world at what they do. Here are some month-by-month recommendations of the most promising concerts, which you can catch for as little as $5 a month.

September: Artistic partners past and present help launch the season, as one from earlier this century, Thomas Zehetmair, christens the season with Mozart and Brahms (Sept. 12-14). Then cellist Abel Selaocoe will renew one of the SPCO’s most thrilling relationships with a program featuring mostly his own compositions (Sept. 26-28).

October: One of America’s master classical pianists, Richard Goode, is joining the SPCO’s team of artistic partners, debuting in the role with one of those Mozart piano concertos he plays so well and some chamber music by Leoš Janáček (Oct. 17-18). Then baritone Roderick Williams joins another SPCO artistic partner, the always enjoyable conductor Richard Egarr, for works by John Adams and George Butterworth (Oct. 31-Nov. 2).

November: Two SPCO violinists will solo on violin concertos: Eunice Kim on Camille Saint-Saëns (Nov. 7-9) and Kyu-Young Kim playing Sergei Prokofiev (Nov. 28-30).

December: It’s a month given over to annual traditions, including performances of five of J.S. Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos (Dec. 12-14) and George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” oratorio, which will feature an Edina-bred soprano who’s finding international stardom, Liv Redpath, and renowned countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen (Dec. 18-21).

January: Violinist Alina Ibragimova has always impressed on past visits. She’ll solo on a Mozart concerto and an Alfred Schnittke work (Jan. 16-17). The renowned Gabriela Lena Frank is this season’s Sandbox composer-in-residence and will workshop new pieces with the orchestra over the course of the season. She’ll premiere one of their collaborations (Jan. 30-Feb. 1).

February: Over the course of the season, the SPCO will perform all four of J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites, concluding with Richard Egarr conducting No. 4 on a program that also features Handel’s “Water Music” and Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony (Feb. 20-22).

March: Avail yourself of the artistry of one of the world’s foremost violists, Tabea Zimmermann, as she solos on Sally Beamish’s First Viola Concerto and leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Second Symphony (March 27-29).

April 2026: The orchestra’s principal clarinetist, Sang Yoon Kim, will join principal bassoonist Andrew Brady for a Richard Strauss Duet-Concertino (April 10-11), then solo on Mozart’s very popular Clarinet Concerto (April 30-May 3).

May 2026: Selaocoe returns for a program that hopscotches across the centuries, from music by 13th-century French composer Pérotin to the baroque era’s François Couperin to modernists John Cage, Julius Eastman and Caroline Shaw (May 22-24).

June 2026: Pianist Jonathan Biss helps the SPCO explore music by the spousal tandem of Robert Schumann and Clara Schumann, with a little György Kurtág thrown in (June 4-6). Then the last of the artistic partners to visit, conductor Gábor Takács-Nagy, likely will maintain his tradition of closing the season with a deep and powerful interpretation of a 19th-century symphony, in this case Robert Schumann’s Third (the “Rhenish”), as well as Richard Strauss’ “Metamorphosen” (June 12-14).

Although the Ordway Concert Hall remains the SPCO’s home base, the orchestra performs concerts at three venues in Minneapolis (Ted Mann Concert Hall, the Capri Theater and the Basilica of St. Mary), as well as churches in St. Paul, Apple Valley, Eden Prairie and Mahtomedi.

Subscription ticket packages are on sale at thespco.org or 651-291-1144. They start at $16 per concert for adults, with all tickets free to students and children. Individual tickets go on sale in August. Concert memberships of unlimited concerts are available for between $5 and $20 per month.

Rob Hubbard can be reached at wordhub@yahoo.com.

