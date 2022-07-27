After unsuccessfully petitioning to put universal preschool on the ballots of St. Paul voters this fall, a coalition of elected officials, educators and business owners are pinning their hopes on 2023.

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday voted to create an early learning legislative advisory committee, which will be tasked with evaluating designs and funding for "a locally governed program to ensure universal and equitable access to early care and education for all St. Paul children."

"My hope is that this process will give St. Paul voters the clarity and confidence they need to decide whether this is an investment that we, as a community, want to make," said Council Member Rebecca Noecker, chair of the St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten (SPARK) campaign.

Earlier this summer, advocates submitted nearly 20,000 signatures petitioning to place their proposal on the ballot this fall, but Ramsey County election officials could only verify about 8,500 of them — more than 3,000 below the number required by state law.

Megan Fournier, a spokesperson for Ramsey County, said a large number of signatures were rejected because voters were not registered at the address listed on their petition. Some petitions also provided non-St. Paul addresses, which made them invalid.

SPARK's proposal aims to completely cover the cost of early childhood learning programs for 3- and 4-year-olds in the city who live at or below 185% of the federal poverty line, which is $51,388 annually for a family of four.

The program would be funded by raising St. Paul property taxes by $2.6 million each year for a decade. By its 10th year, the program would collect $26 million annually, costing the average homeowner about $200.

The council has the power to place the measure on the ballot, but Noecker withdrew a resolution to do so Wednesday, saying she heard from voters that "people want the details."

"I just really believe this idea would be a game changer for our community, and I don't want to wait any longer," said Noecker, who with other advocates started working on the policy in 2017. "At the same time, I really acknowledge that this is a big idea, and big ideas require careful consideration."

If passed, St. Paul's initiative would be the first of its kind in Minnesota and follow similar efforts in other cities, such as Boston, Denver, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Noecker added that many community members have referenced the city's new rent control ordinance that voters approved in 2021, citing an at-times confusing implementation of the law. Others criticized the cost of the universal preschool proposal and the prospect of higher property taxes.

The council's advisory group will be asked to examine the need for a universal preschool program and lay out how such a policy might work and be funded. The committee will be convened by the council this fall and required to issue recommendations in March, paving the way for a 2023 referendum.