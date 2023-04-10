Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

St. Paul leaders announced Monday that they're launching an effort to help homeowners discharge the racial covenants that are included in the deeds to their properties.

The covenants, which state that the homeowner is prohibited from reselling the home to a person of color, were included in the deeds of homes built in the Twin Cities from the early 1900s into the 1950s. Because of state and federal laws, they are no longer enforceable.

However, many local residents and community leaders consider the language racist and highly objectionable. Deeds are a legal document and so the covenants cannot be deleted, but for several years there has been a movement in the metro area led by a group called Just Deeds to enable residents with such covenants to file a document repudiating the racist language.

At a news conference Monday at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Mayor Melvin Carter announced the effort in St. Paul to discharge the covenants, observing that "words can hurt and create generational harm."

The St. Paul City Council approved a plan in 2021 to encourage residents to discharge the racial covenants, according to City Attorney Lindsey Olson. A local organization called Mapping Prejudice, which had already found thousands of such covenants in Minneapolis, has discovered around 3,500 such covenants in St. Paul.

The city now has a website up and running where residents can go to learn if they have a racial covenant. Residents will also find a document they can fill out asking to discharge the covenant.

Lawyers in the St. Paul City Attorney's office will help individuals discharge the covenants at no cost. They will be aided by law students at Mitchell Hamline, according to Anthony Niedwiecki, the school's president and dean.