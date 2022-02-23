St. Louis Park High won't play New Prague in any athletic contests for the remainder of the school year after Trojan players reportedly lobbed racist taunts at Orioles players during a boys' hockey game.

"I will not tolerate or allow our students to further experience any racism while participating in athletics against New Prague High School," St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andrew Ewald wrote in a letter to Brad Skogerboe, his counterpart at New Prague.

Ewald said he made the decision after consulting several St. Louis Park "stakeholders and leaders, most importantly our students." St. Louis Park officials will also remove the New Prague banner hanging in the high school gymnasium.

Ewald told Skogerboe that St. Louis Park will reconsider whether to play New Prague at the end of the 2022 season. Ewald said the racist taunting St. Louis Park hockey players experienced wasn't an isolated incident, alluding to similar reports from other schools.

The same day as the boys' hockey incident, the Robbinsdale Cooper High School girls' basketball team reported racist taunting, including New Prague fans making animal noises, the New Prague Times reports.

Ewald also said he's had similar conversations with Skogerboe in the past.

In the letter, Ewald recalled a conversation from when the Trojans were applying to be part of the Metro West Conference. At that time, Ewald said he told Skogerboe: "I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students."

New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner in a statement confirmed the incident at the hockey game occurred and said it was "dealt with immediately" but did not provide specifics.

"We sincerely apologize for this incident and make no excuses for the behavior. We are taking steps to work with our athletes, student body, staff and coaches so these types of incidents do not happen in the future," Dittberner wrote.