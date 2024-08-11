St. Louis County reports two off-road vehicle crashes, one fatal

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to two off-road vehicle crashes in recent days, one of them fatal.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and first responders went to an area north of Buhl to find a 61-year-old Blaine woman with life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old girl from Coon Rapids with injuries that were less serious. Their side-by-side UTV had been rear-ended by a pickup truck near the 10000 block of Osborn Road in Great Scott Township.
The woman, a passenger in the UTV, was airlifted to a Duluth hospital and pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Her name has not yet been released.
Family members took the girl, who was driving the UTV at the time of the crash, to a local medical center to be treated for her injuries, the news release said.
The 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck, a male from Britt, was not injured.
The pickup driver and the occupants of the UTV were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not believed to a factor.
On Saturday at 10:15 p.m., deputies went to East Hayes Road near County Highway 25, east of Hibbing, to find an ATV passenger with minor facial injuries after a crash. The sheriff’s office reported it is believed that alcohol and the vehicle’s speed were factors in the crash. The passenger was taken to an area hospital, a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver refused medical treatment initially but was taken to a hospital as a precaution and found to have internal injuries, the release said. The driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said both incidents remain under investigation.
