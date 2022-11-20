Tony Anger rushed for his first two touchdowns of the season to help Minnesota State Mankato pull away for a 26-9 victory over visiting Wayne State (Neb.) on Saturday in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

The Mavericks (10-2), who had lost to Wayne State 41-33 during the regular season, play Colorado Mines, which defeated CSU Pueblo 45-24 on Saturday, in the second round.The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime before the Mavericks took a 5-3 lead in the first minute of the third quarter with a safety. Anger, a sophomore tight end from Apple Valley, scored on runs of 5 yards and 1 yard in the third quarter as the Mavericks took a 19-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hayden Ekern's 9-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter extended the Mavericks' lead to 25-3.Shen Butler-Lawson rushed for 113 yards for the Mavericks.

Bemidji State 31, Winona State 7: After a scoreless first half, the host Beavers broke the game open with 24 points in the third quarter to earn the victory over the Warriors.Brandon Alt threw four touchdown passes — three in the third quarter — to pace the Beavers. Brendan Beaulieu, who had five receptions for 138 yards, caught all four TD passes.

The Beavers (10-2) will play Angelo State, which had a first-round bye, in the second round.Division III playoffs

Bethel 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 32: Bethel stopped a two-point conversion by the host Thunder with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining to hold on for the first-round victory.Bryce Kunkle rushed for 66 yards and two TDs and David Geebli ran for 102 yards and a TD for the Royals, who will next play Linfield, which defeated Pomona-Pitzer 51-24.

St. John's 49, Northwestern (St. Paul) 0: Aaron Syverson passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Johnnies to the first-round victory. The Johnnies (10-1) will play Wartburg (11-0), a 14-6 winner over Wisconsin-Lacrosse, next week. FCS

North Dakota State 42, North Dakota 21: Quarterback Cam Miller tied the program single-game record with five rushing touchdowns and the host Bison (9-2, 7-1 Missouri Valley) beat the Fighting Hawks (7-4, 5-3) in the Harvest Bowl. It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by any FCS player this season. Miller had scoring runs of 4, 7, 3, 5 and 30 yards. Northern Iowa 58, South Dakota 14: Theo Day passed for 380 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Panthers to the victory over the host Coyotes. Day's touchdown passes all came in the first half as the Panthers opened a 49-7 lead.

Note: The 24-team FCS playoff field will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.