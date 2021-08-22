A 20-year-old St. Cloud woman with an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Wisconsin crashed in St. Paul on Saturday following a high-speed chase with an infant inside the vehicle.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a deputy responded shortly after midnight to a suspicious vehicle at a closed gas station that's been the target of burglary in the 300 block of Little Canada Road. The deputy reported that "the vehicle was positioned in a way that it was it was hidden from view and the trunk area was facing the gas station."

The driver fled the gas station at high speeds, and the deputy gave chase on I-35E and then onto westbound Hwy. 36 before exiting on Hamline Avenue. It was while the driver was southbound on the avenue that she lost control and hit a retaining wall, rolling onto its passenger side at the intersection of Hamline and Idaho avenues.

Deputies discovered a 9-month-old baby inside the vehicle with no visible injuries. The mother and child were taken to a hospital. The mother was booked and faces charges of criminal vehicular operation, fleeing police and child endangerment as well as several drug charges.

The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged. This case is being referred to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for formal criminal charges.