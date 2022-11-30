Law enforcement in Texas captured a St. Cloud woman who has been charged with killing another woman more than eight months ago in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Longview, Texas, police arrested Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, and booked her Monday into the Gregg County jail in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Tanasha L. Austin on March 18 in the 1900 block of S. Colfax Avenue.

"Homicide investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department have questioned Roberts," the MPD said in a statement Tuesday.

Extradition efforts are underway in order to bring Roberts back to Hennepin County to face charges of second-degree murder.

Police said an argument led up to the 7:40 a.m. shooting, and a 911 caller said a person was loaded into a vehicle and taken away. At the scene, officers were told that Austin was dropped off at HCMC. She died at the hospital.

Austin, also of St. Cloud, was shot in the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Erica Shameka Roberts

Lowry Hill resident Zach Morris said in an interview that he saw the shooting, then spotted a vehicle with at least three people inside pull up. He then heard Austin threatening to call police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement Tuesday that his department is "grateful to the public for providing information that ultimately led to this arrest, to CrimeStoppers, and to the Longview Police Department for working together to ensure that justice is served in Minneapolis and across this nation."

Roberts' criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for first-degree robbery and aiding and abetting theft.