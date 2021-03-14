Top-seeded Kameron Teacher of St. Cloud State defeated Weston Hunt of the Colorado School of Mines 6-5 in the heavyweight final of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in St. Louis. Even though three of Teacher's teammates lost in their championship matches, the Huskies still won their third consecutive national title with 107 points, 1.5 more than runner-up Nebraska-Kearney.

Garrett Vos of St. Cloud State, the top seed at 133, lost 8-4 to second seed Tyler Warner of West Liberty. Joey Bianchini was edged 7-6 by Isiah Royal, Newberry at 141. Garrett Aldrich was defeated 12-5 by Lukas Martin of Fairmont State at 149.

Trevor Turriff of Minnesota State Mankato lost 8-2 in the 174-pound final to Abner Romero of Indianapolis.

Two Auggies second

Senior Solomon Nielsen at 174 pounds and sophomore Tyler Kim at heavyweight, two wrestlers for Augsburg, finished second in the NWCA Division III Coaches Association National Championships in Coralville, Iowa.

Nielsen lost to No. 1 seed Kyle Briggs of Wartburg 8-0. Kim lost to No. 6 seed Wyatt Wriedt of Loras 4-3.

Three teammates finished in the top six to also earn All-America recognition: Tyler Shilson placed third 157 pounds, Nick Rogge fifth at 184, and Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann sixth at 197.

Among other Minnesota schools, Concordia-Moorhead had two All-America wrestlers: Gabriel Zierden, who was runner-up at 197, and Alexander Skarre seventh at 174.

Mavs second in track

The Minnesota State women's team finished second in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. The second-place finish is the best in the program's history.

Denisha Cartwright finished second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.50) while MacKenzie Keune finished sixth (8.78). Cartwright was sixth in the 60 (7.57) and, along with Keune, ran a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:47.55).

Grand Valley State of Allendale, Mich., the heavy favorite, won the national title with 93 points, the Mavericks, who scored in six events, had 40, and West Texas A&M was third with 37.

• On the men's side, Kornelius Klah of Minnesota State Mankato placed third in the 60 hurdles (7.95). Shyronne Kemp of MSU Moorhead was fifth in the triple jump (49-9¾)

UMD women lose

The Minnesota Duluth women's basketball team (14-2) lost 65-57 to Nebraska-Kearney (24-3) in the NCAA Division II Central Region semifinals in Warrensburg, Mo.

UMD's Brooke Olson had 28 points and 11 rebounds — her fifth double-double in the past six games. Teammate Sarah Grow had 16 points and six blocks. Elisa Backes led the Lopers with 22 points while Klaire Kirsch had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Etc.

• The Minnesota State Moorhead men's basketball team defeated Wayne State 84-72 in an NCAA Division II Central Region semifinal game in Aberdeen, S.D. Redshirt freshman Jacob Beeninga had 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench for the Dragons (11-4) while junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had 15 points and seven rebounds. MSU Moorhead will play region host Northern State, 18-1 and ranked No. 2 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll, at 5 p.m. Sunday in the title game.

• Junior guard Nick Carlson of St. Scholastica was named the UMAC Player of the Year.