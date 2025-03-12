St. Cloud State looks to sell historic Selke Field

Last year, SCSU submitted a request to the city’s planning commission to rezone the field for apartments or townhomes as a way to increase flexibility as leaders finalized plans for what to do with the space. SCSU leaders are currently working to implement a campus design plan that will raze several unused or underused buildings on campus in the next two decades and create more defined, park-like pedestrian spaces. Selke Field is across the Mississippi River from the main campus.