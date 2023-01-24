The St. Cloud State men's hockey team jumped from fourth to first in this week's USCHO poll.

The Huskies (18-6), coming off a series sweep of Denver at home, are No. 1 for the first time since a three-week run at the beginning of last season (Oct. 25-Nov. 8, 2021).

Since the 2006-07 season, the Huskies have been ranked No. 1 in the USCHO poll 27 times, including a 10-week stretch during the 2018-19 season, head coach Brett Larson's first season on the bench.

St. Cloud State travels to Minnesota Duluth this weekend.

The Gophers, after a hotly contested series split with Michigan, remained No. 2, followed by previous No. 1 Quinnipiac, Boston University and Denver. Minnesota State Mankato is 14th.

In the women's poll, Ohio State, Yale, Minnesota, Quinnipiac and Colgate held their spots at the top. The Gophers are riding a 10-game winning streak.