FARGO – Halfway through Thursday's NCAA men's hockey Fargo Regional semifinal, things did not look promising for St. Cloud State. The Huskies had only seven shots on goal and spent most of the second period pinned in their own zone by Minnesota State Mankato.

That changed quickly, thanks to Veeti Miettinen, and stayed that way, thanks to Jaxon Castor.

Miettinen scored a power-play goal 12:30 into the second, and the second-seeded Huskies took off from there, taking control of the period and the game in a 4-0 victory over the third-seeded Mavericks. Castor made 34 saves for his second consecutive shutout.

St. Cloud State (25-12-3) advanced to Saturday's final (5:30 p.m., ESPNU) at Scheels Arena. The Huskies will face the winner of Thursday's late semifinal between the top-seeded Gophers and No. 4 seed Canisius.

Jack Peart, Zach Okabe and Grant Cruikshank (empty net) added goals for St. Cloud State. Minnesota State (25-13-2) got 17 saves from Keenan Rancier.

The Mavericks controlled play for most of the opening five minutes of the first period, getting the game's first three shots on goal. Castor's toughest test in that span was a wraparound attempt by Mavericks left winger Will Hillman at 4:50. At 5:55, Castor made a glove save on Ondrej Pavel and covered the rebound.

Minnesota State allowed St. Cloud State little space and time for most of the first period, winning puck battles and quickly clearing the zone. The Huskies had trouble putting the puck on net, going 9:43 before getting their first shot on goal and had a stretch of 5:08 between their second and third. The Mavericks, however, didn't cash in on the territorial advantage and 10-4 lead in shots on goal the opening 20 minutes.

The Mavericks kept the pressure up to start the second period and pinned the Huskies in their zone, eventually drawing a penalty when St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila was called for slashing at 6:06. Castor made back-to-back saves in tight on Ryan Sandelin and David Silye as the Huskies killed the penalty.

St. Cloud State started to push back midway through the second and went on a power play at 11:44 when Mavericks center Brendan Furry was called for holding. The Huskies broke the deadlock when Miettinen fired a shot through a screen and past Rancier on the power play at 12:30. Cruickshank and Adam Ingram assisted on the goal.

Peart, a 2021 second-round draft pick of the Wild, increased the Huskies' lead to 2-0 at 17:23 with a bar-down blast from the point. Jack Rogers and Grant Ahcan assisted on the goal.

Minnesota State went on the power play at 2:38 of the third when Mason Reiners was called for tripping, but the Huskies killed the penalty.

The Huskies make it 3-0 at 13:03 when Okabe lifted a rebound over Rancier. The goal came moments after Huskies defenseman Ondrej Trejbal saved a goal by sweeping away a trickling puck just before it crossed the goal line.

Mavericks coach Mike Hastings pulled Rancier for an extra attacker with 6:06 left, and Cruikshank scored into an empty net at 16:44.