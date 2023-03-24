Game recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Jaxon Castor, St. Cloud State: The goalie made 34 saves, posting his second consecutive shutout.
2. Veeti Miettinen, St. Cloud State: The Finnish left winger broke a scoreless tie with a second-period power-play goal and had an assist.
3. Jack Peart, St. Cloud State: The defenseman and Wild second-round draft pick scored to increase the Huskies' lead to 2-0 in the second period.
By the numbers
6-1 The Huskies' record against the Mavericks in their past seven meetings, including two NCAA tournament triumphs.
23 Blocked shots for St. Cloud State.
177 Career games played for Huskies defenseman Brendan Bushy, a program record.
