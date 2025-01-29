With 6-3 and 3-1 losses at Nebraska Omaha last weekend, the Huskies saw their NCHC losing streak grow to eight games. A team that won eight of its first 11 games this season now sits at 11-13-0 overall and 4-10-0 in the NCHC. Through Wednesday, St. Cloud State had fallen to eighth in the conference and 27th in the PairWise Ratings, meaning it needs to start winning to return to contention for the 16-team NCAA tournament.