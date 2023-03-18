Zach Okabe scored 5 minutes, 45 seconds into overtime, sending St. Cloud State to a 3-2 victory over North Dakota in the NCHC semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.
Jami Krannila scored the tying goal in the third period for St. Cloud State before feeding Okabe for the winner, centering a pass between two defenders to his linemate, who backhanded in a shot past Drew DeRidder for the winner.
Jaxon Castor made 23 saves for St. Cloud State (23-12-3), which will play Colorado College for the championship on Saturday.
Colorado College 1, Denver 0: Hunter McKown scored in the second period and the Tigers beat the Pioneers for the first time in more than two years.
NEWS SERVICES
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Maxi Kleber hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks stun Lakers 111-110
Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a crosscourt pass from Kyrie Irving, who scored 38 points in the Dallas Mavericks' stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Sports
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
Fairleigh Dickinson brought down a giant.
Sports
Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Tatum scores 34, Celtics hold off Trail Blazers 126-112
Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics withstood a late Portland rally for a 126-112 victory over the struggling Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Loons
Minnesota United rookie Tani Oluwaseyi hopes to prove he was worth the wait
Drafted last year after being injured as a senior at St. John's (NY), Oluwaseyi is finally in position to play a full season, taking whatever opportunities he can get.