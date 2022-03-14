Police identified 16-year-old Khalid A. Mohamed as the deceased victim of a March 8 crash on the south side of St. Cloud.

Mohamed was riding in a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old St. Cloud resident whose vehicle collided with a car driving the opposite direction on Stearns County Road 74 at about 9:20 p.m. March 8, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Brett Mushatt.

Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene; the 17-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three St. Cloud residents in the second vehicle — 18-year-old Mustafa M. Yusuf, 19-year-old Abdiwahb M. Adosh and 20-year-old Abdullahi H. Arte — were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.