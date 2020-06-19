The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the St. Cloud police officer shot in the hand by an 18-year-old, an encounter that set off two nights of violent unrest in the city this week.

Officer Ryan Priebe was released from St. Cloud Hospital on Monday and remains on standard paid administrative leave. He is a 14-year veteran of the department.

Sumaree D. Boose, 18, of St. Cloud was charged in Stearns County District Court this week with first-degree assault, use of deadly force against a police officer on allegations that he wounded Priebe early Monday as the two struggled. He remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail.

Priebe was attempting to apprehend Boose after he was seen on a Facebook live video where he appeared to have a gun, according to charges. Boose resisted arrest during the encounter in the 1000 block of S. 10th Avenue, in which Priebe used his Taser and Boose fired his gun, striking Priebe’s hand. Boose’s chin was injured, and he may have been grazed by a bullet. The struggle ignited rumors of two black men being hit by police gunfire followed by swift and emphatic rebuttals from civic leaders. Unruly crowds gathered near the scene of the shooting, with the second night being especially violent, with gunfire, looting and officers being pelted with rocks over the course of several hours.

