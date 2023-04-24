Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DULUTH — A St. Cloud man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Monday for third degree murder without intent in the death of a Hoyt Lakes, Minn., woman who died of a fatal overdose last year.

Carter Ryan Galo, 26, pleaded guilty in March in St. Louis County Court to charges related to the death of Korryn Elizabeth Lee Sorenson, 22, who was not breathing when law enforcement got to the apartment she shared with her husband early in the morning on January 29, 2022. A toxicology report detected both etizolam and fentanyl — drugs she got from Galo.

Galo has been in the St. Cloud prison since July 2022 on other drug-related felonies.

According to her obituary, Sorenson played hockey for the Cloquet Lumberjacks, enjoyed making tiramisu and taking road trips. She had just celebrated six months of sobriety. Just over a month before her death, she married Aric Brock.

Victim impact statements read at the sentencing described her as having a fun personality and lighting up any room, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Officers found text messages on Sorenson's phone that indicated she had recently — and in the past — purchased controlled substances from Galo, according to court documents. Money had also passed from Sorenson to Galo through Cash App.