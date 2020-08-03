A 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday night after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

Ashutosh Dahal was seen falling out of the tube around 7:45 p.m., and the Sheriff's Office Dive Team found him at 9:30 p.m. in 9 to 10 feet of water.

Sheriff's Office spokesman David Unze said Dahal was at the beach with friends and floating on the tube alone when he fell off. The dive team and Big Lake police were called to the lake's swimming beach after witnesses saw Dahal go under water. Several people tried searching for Dahal but couldn't find him.

He was an alumni of St. Xavier's College in Kathmandu, Nepal. The institution expressed condolences to Dahal's friends and family Sunday. He recently graduated with a degree in computer science from St. Cloud State University.

Unze said authorities reached Dahal's family in Nepal to notify them of the drowning.

KIM HYATT