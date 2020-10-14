A St. Cloud man died Monday when he drove off the road in Stearns County and struck a road sign and several trees, the State Patrol said.

Brad Grunig, 45, was eastbound on Hwy. 23 when his Mercury MKZ went off the road near Becker Lake Circle west of Richmond, Minn., at 3:42 p.m., authorities said.

Grunig, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Alcohol appeared to have been a factor, according to the patrol.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

Tim Harlow