A St. Cloud man died Monday when he drove off the road in Stearns County and struck a road sign and several trees, the State Patrol said.
Brad Grunig, 45, was eastbound on Hwy. 23 when his Mercury MKZ went off the road near Becker Lake Circle west of Richmond, Minn., at 3:42 p.m., authorities said.
Grunig, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Alcohol appeared to have been a factor, according to the patrol.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.
Tim Harlow
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
Tavern League sues over Wisconsin bar, restaurant limits
The Tavern League of Wisconsin has sued Gov. Tony Evers' administration over new limits on bar and restaurant capacity.
Local
Brooks: Minnesota's last competitive sport is the 2020 census
Each response is an affirmation: We're here, our children are here, we count.
West Metro
Man fatally struck on Sherburne County road as pedestrian deaths rise 20%
The 59-year-old was walking west in the lane of traffic on Fremont Avenue and hit by a westbound car, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.
Duluth
North Shore's busy summer has extended into fall, winter
Resorts are adding more amenities to lure new visitors.