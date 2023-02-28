ST. CLOUD — An 18-year-old St. Cloud man is facing several felonies related to a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital, according to criminal charges filed Monday in Benton County District Court.

Nathan J. Severtson was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, three gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Target on Lincoln Avenue SE. just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police a black vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and struck a man who was leaving the store.

The 29-year-old victim had cuts to his face and blood coming from his mouth, and he said his right leg was in a lot of pain. He told police he thought the driver of the black vehicle intentionally struck him, the complaint states.

Surveillance video shows Severtson's vehicle enter the parking lot, hit a vehicle and then hit the victim, who is seen attempting to jump out of the way; the victim was "launched into the air and appears to fall on his head on the concrete," the complaint states. Severtson's vehicle then hit another vehicle before exiting the parking lot.

Police stopped and arrested Severtson shortly after he left the parking lot. Police "noted an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from him" and sent a blood sample to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for processing.

Severtson was banned from the Target store in December.