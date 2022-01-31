ST. CLOUD — An early morning house fire here left one adult dead Monday, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Police and fire departments responded to a fire in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

One resident was able to exit the house and officers carried out a resident who was in a wheelchair. Police learned there might be an adult on the second floor but were unable to enter due to heavy smoke.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found a deceased adult on the second floor. No other occupants or responders were hurt during the incident. One resident is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire, estimated to have caused $70,000 in damages, is being investigated by the police department, the city's fire marshal and the state fire marshal.

The body of the deceased adult is being transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and formal identification, Oxton said.