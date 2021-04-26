WAITE PARK – A 60-year-old St. Cloud woman was cited for a traffic violation after running a red light, getting struck by a semi and colliding with a Waite Park police squad car.

Lynn McClelland drove through the red light at Minnesota Highway 23 and Second Avenue South in Waite Park just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud.

A semi driven by 66-year-old John Snyder of Milaca struck McClelland's vehicle on the passenger's side. The vehicle spun around and hit the front end of the squad, which was stopped at the red light.

McClelland and a 6-year-old passenger received minor injuries; Snyder and the officer were not injured.

The squad car sustained minor damage.