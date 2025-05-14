St. Cloud pre-K mental health program is the first in the Midwest

ST. CLOUD – Five-year-old Emmett beamed as he held up a green paper leaf inscribed with his name and then stuck it on the branch of a tree painted on the wall at Clara’s House in St. Cloud.
That mid-April day was a day of firsts: The leaf was the first to don one of the tree’s spindly branches — because Emmett was the first to graduate from a new CentraCare program. And that program — a partial hospitalization program focusing on mental health concerns in children ages 3-5 — is the first of its kind in the Midwest.
“It’s been a night and day difference in his life,” said Emmett’s mother, Kristin Henning-Olsen, who said Emmett was referred to the program by a school counselor and was subsequently diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. “I’m glad to see my kiddo happy again.”
Clara’s House, which is run by CentraCare, opened in 2004 to provide intensive mental health services for youth ages 5-18 with emotional, behavioral or psychiatric difficulties. It now serves about 330 patients each year.
But between 2016 and 2020, CentraCare saw a 390% increase in mental health referrals for children younger than 5. So the CentraCare Foundation spearheaded a campaign to raise more than $3 million for an expansion at Clara’s House for preschool-aged children. Leaders expect the new program, which opened in February, to serve upwards of 80 children each year.
The program provides an opportunity to intervene early and provide diagnostic assessments and interventions at an age when the brain is still developing, said Barbara Skodje-Mack, director at Clara’s House.
That need is something Skodje-Mack saw firsthand many times during her 20-plus years as a mental health provider.
“I would see kids when they were 8, 9, 10 years old and you would hear the story and the problems started way back when they were 2, 3 years old,” she said. “And so for several years, the family tried to figure it out or weren’t able to access services.