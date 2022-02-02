A man charged with robbing a St. Anthony thrift store at gunpoint shot at police while running from officers before he was arrested Monday afternoon in Roseville, police said.

Randolph Seth Anderson, 50, was involved in a crash at Snelling and Skillman avenues about 12:30 p.m. and fled the scene on foot. Law enforcement from three agencies spotted Anderson about 20 minutes later walking near Snelling and County Road B. He ran to an apartment building where police ordered him to surrender. Anderson allegedly shot at police and threw his stolen handgun at a squad car before he was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County jail, said Roseville Deputy Chief Joe Adams.

Police searched a database and found Anderson's driver's license photo matched the description of a man seen running from the crash scene. Police also found Anderson was on federal probation, was not lawfully allowed to be in possession of a handgun, and had been charged Thursday with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with a Jan. 24 hold up at the Hidden Treasures thrift store. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

According to the charges, Anderson was at the store on Pentagon Drive NE. about 12:50 p.m. and brought a red duffel bag and miscellaneous clothing to the register. He produced a handgun and gave the clerk a handwritten note telling her to "put money in a bag or people would get shot."

The clerk gave him $200 and Anderson left with the cash and merchandise valued at $32.47. He drove away in a stolen pickup truck.

Investigators found the stolen truck a few blocks away with bags of fresh fruit from Cub Foods in Blaine inside. Detectives went to the store and learned Anderson had used his Cub Foods card to buy the groceries. A Cub Foods employee reviewed surveillance video from the Hidden Treasures robbery and said Anderson was wearing the same clothes when he was at Cub.

Anderson, who has 11 felony convictions on his record, remained in jail on Wednesday and has been assigned a March 2 court date.