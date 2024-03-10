By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

YAWN! Sorry, I'm a bit sleepy after the time change overnight. Welcome to the only 23-hour day of the year. Sure, we lose an hour of sleep, but the trade-off? An extra hour of daylight when getting home from work and school. I'll take it!

According to the American Heart Association, studies suggest that there is a slight uptick in heart attacks the Monday after daylight saving time begins with strokes peaking two days after. Adjusting daily routines, refraining from afternoon naps and reducing caffeine intake could potentially alleviate the effects of the time change.

Meanwhile, we're still coming out of the winter that wasn't. With the lack of snow cover and record-high temperatures, ice continues to exit Minnesota lakes at a record pace. Highs reach the 50s today across the southern half of the state, with 60s on Monday and Tuesday. The second half of the week looks a little more unsettled with a few rain and snow showers.

Congrats to the state hockey champs! Until next season …