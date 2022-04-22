To find out the season outlook in various spring sports, tap on the sport below.

Baseball: State champions return strong across the board.

Girls' golf: The McCauley sisters of Simley are where any discussion begins.

Lacrosse: Numbers crunch in the metro balances signs of sport's growth outstate.

Boys' tennis: Edina's Matthew Fullerton sees challenges ahead.

Softball: Rosemount looks ripe for a rare repeat.

Track and field: The MSHSL added another class and more championship chances.