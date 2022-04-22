To find out the season outlook in various spring sports, tap on the sport below.
Baseball: State champions return strong across the board.
Girls' golf: The McCauley sisters of Simley are where any discussion begins.
Lacrosse: Numbers crunch in the metro balances signs of sport's growth outstate.
Boys' tennis: Edina's Matthew Fullerton sees challenges ahead.
Softball: Rosemount looks ripe for a rare repeat.
Track and field: The MSHSL added another class and more championship chances.
Praying football coach asking Supreme Court for his job back
The clock ran down at the end of the homecoming game and spectators stormed the football field, knocking over members of the high school band — all to gather around an assistant coach as he took a knee in prayer, surrounded by uniformed players.
Twins
Ober starts, Buxton sits as Twins begin series against White Sox
Injury-depleted Chicago has lost three in a row coming into the battle of American League Central teams.
Sports
Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time
The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.
Sports
History on hold: Cabrera's chase for 3,000th hit washed out
Miguel Cabrera's quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day when the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Friday night was rained out.
Sports
Ty Gibbs wins races but is viewed as NASCAR's newest villain
First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn't want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway.