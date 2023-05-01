A nail design contest. A fashion show celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. A dress-to-impress Minnesota Met Gala.

For organizer Natalie Morrow, bringing in new artists and events is a must when Black Fashion Week MN (BFWMN) rolls around. And the upcoming spring lineup, with events running May 5-13, is no exception.

"What we are really trying to focus on is there are so many creatives right here in the Twin Cities," Morrow said. "Our focus is to create [and highlight] new designers, creative artists, new models and really grow that community."

In addition to new faces, Morrow is keen to introduce new events for the semiannual series. Nail art is hot right now, so she's introducing a contest in which technicians are tasked with designing nails to match outfits by local designers.

Morrow was inspired by gymnast Suni Lee, who brought fingertip style to the forefront when she sported designer nails during the 2020 Olympics. "All of a sudden, nails were trending," Morrow said. "Nails are a big part of fashion. It's part of our outfits, our style."

And while the BFWMN founder is all about introducing new events, she hopes at least one of these will become a longstanding tradition — the Minnesota Met Gala at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. For the first-time event, attendees are encouraged to don their finest while enjoying a fashion show spotlighting local clothing and accessory designers.

"When you think of the Met Gala you think of New York," Morrow said. "We should have one because we're [one of the top] in the country in arts and culture across the board."

Morrow emphasized that BFWMN is open to anyone — on the runway and off — who shares a love for creative art and design.

"We welcome everyone," she said. "We want to get the talent of different ethnicities. It's about working together and making a diverse fashion week."

Looking to check out the latest in local design talent? Here is the lineup:

For more information visit facebook.com/bfwmn

BFWMN Fashion Soiree: The kickoff event is a chance to mix and mingle with the team behind this year's Black Fashion Week MN and purchase discounted tickets to upcoming BFWMN shows. Music and giveaways are also part of the event. (6:30 p.m. May 5. $15. Juut Salonspa Creative Hub, 1315 Harmon Place, Mpls.)

Fashion Show Fundraiser: Musician and educator Chadwick "Niles" Phillips will cohost this fashion show fundraiser to support youth with vitiligo. The event will also feature poet Joe Davis and musician Buddy McLain, who will release a new song. (6 p.m. May 6. $40-$60. Juut Salonspa Creative Hub, 1315 Harmon Place, Mpls.)

A Conversation With Stylists: Local stylists talk about how they got their start in the industry and how to create some of the latest looks. Small bites and beverages will be served at this networking event. (3 p.m. May 7. $25. The District Edina, 7777 Washington Av. S., Edina)

Fashion and Nails Show: Thanks to hometown heroes such as Suni Lee bringing fancy, art-filled design-savvy nails to the global forefront, the trend has become a global phenomenon. But it was part of the Twin Cities culture before and continues to grow stronger. This show spotlights the creative juices of our local nail technicians as they come up with designs that match outfits from local designers. (6 p.m. May 10. $15-$30. The Neu Neu event space, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls.)

Super Dope Super Fly Super Fresh Fashion Show: Featuring Leticia Degante, Mattie Nunn and more to be announced. (7 p.m. May 11. $20-$40. The Neu Neu event space, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls.)

50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute Street Wear Fashion Show: This show celebrating hip-hop through fashion, music and performances will feature designers specializing in everything from activewear to couture. More than a half-dozen designers will show their latest works including Sonelle Couture and NoExcuses Brand. Looks by Puma, the main sponsor, also will be part of the show. (7 p.m. May 12. $20-50. W Minneapolis — The Foshay, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.)

MN Met Gala: The inaugural Twin Cities met gala will be a perfect occasion to play dress-up. Featured designers include Rox Jewelry, Lexurie Collection, Von Taylor, BernGouba, Neekmolac and Rammy Mohamed of Ramadan Designs. (1:30 p.m. May 13: $50-$75. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls.)