Spring 2025 St. Paul Art Crawl spans three weekends and seven city wards

The long diagonal stretch of W. 7th Street in St. Paul’s W. 7th neighborhood houses tons of small businesses. There’s quirky Friedli Gallery and Studio, two vintage stores with colorful, retro signs, and the weird Center for Lost Objects, filled with one-of-a-kind items and antiques. The trendy White Squirrel Bar, a pizza joint, a pawn shop and the Schmidt Artist Lofts all make up this quiet, historic neighborhood.
This Friday, the Spring 2025 St. Paul Art Crawl will shake things up, starting with Ward 2 neighborhoods of W. 7th, the West Side and Lowertown.
St. Paul Art Collective Executive Director Mariusz Kujawski emphasized that the St. Paul Art Crawl “is a free event… the dance performances are free, the music is free. The goal is to come and bring your family out and get inspired together by art.”
More than 350 artists will participate in the crawl across 42 locations. Metro Transit is offering free rides on transit for the first weekend of the crawl in Ward 2.
W. 7th pace
Heather Friedli founder and owner of Friedli Gallery in the W. 7th neighborhood, sat at a paint-spackled table in the middle of her gallery, which is hosting a book art show. A navy blue book about skiing had the cover carved into, with paper prints of skiers piled onto each other, as if in flight.
In the backroom, former St. Paul City Councilman Dave Thune’s studio/office was filled with an old jukebox and various vinyl cutouts. There was a set of drums in the back, too.
Friedli, a painter, often works at this table.
“My next painting is going to be another cloud painting, because I feel like it’s a way to express emotion but beauty at the same time, and be wordless about it,” Friedli said.