Spring 2025 St. Paul Art Crawl spans three weekends and seven city wards

In Lowertown, Owl’s Eye Art Collective founder Michelle Fuller will be participating in her first art crawl. She opened her quaint ground-level gallery last fall after quitting her corporate tech job. Here, she’s been getting back to her roots in printmaking and offering workshops, craft nights and more in this cozy space down the street from hip coffee shop Lost Fox. Her sister and twin Alyssa, a graphic designer, made the owl logo. Michelle believes the bird’s eyes are a portal to the afterlife.