For the Blaine police department, this week's 3M Open golf tournament means all hands on deck to protect both the course and the thousands of fans attending the north metro city's biggest event of the year.

It's a busy season. The PGA-sanctioned golf tournament featuring former World No. 1 and major champion Jason Day comes right on the heels of last week's Target USA Cup, a youth soccer tournament that included nearly 1,500 teams from around the world.

"No vacations, that's every July," said Capt. Mark Boerboom, the city's Emergency Management director. "It does put us to the test."

As many as 16 officers — each working 4-hour shifts — are on duty from before sunrise, when a bomb-sniffing dog sweeps the Tournament Players Club course, until play wraps up about 8 p.m. Officers direct traffic, respond to medical emergencies and shadow players to keep spectators off the course and dissuade them from throwing things.

And they stand at the ready should something more serious happen.

Last year, 10 people were injured when a shuttle bus crashed. This year, so far so good, Boerboom said. One heat-related incident happened Monday, along with a few blisters and cuts requiring a Band-Aid, said Brent Bosher with Allina Health, which is staffing a medical tent and has an ambulance at the ready should a more serious incident arise.

A fan was screened at a security checkpoint before entering the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Player’s Club in Blaine

Police are stationed at the entrance to the neighborhood that surrounds the course at 11444 Tournament Players Parkway NE., limiting access to the area to residents or those with passes allowing them to park onsite.

"Some people don't like the disruption," Boerboom said. But the idea is to limit traffic due to high numbers of pedestrians in the area, he said.

At off-site parking lots, fans pass through metal detectors or are wanded before boarding shuttle buses that drop them off at the gate. Others are screened at the front gates.

Layers of security run much deeper. Boerboom spends most of his day inside a rented air-conditioned trailer on the side of the TPC Twin Cities course, keeping a watchful eye. An app on his laptop allows him to see the positions of each officer, who in turn can use their phones to send a live stream back to the command center.

"In the old days, you'd have to do that on paper," Boerboom said.

Police are also using technology that allows them to draw a geo-fence around the course, which directs any 911 calls straight to the command center.

"That way we know they are calling from inside the tournament," Boerboom said.

FBI agents also are on the case, continuously checking social media for potential threats. A National Guard team is ready to help with any chemical or biohazard incidents, Boerboom said.

The city spent about a year planning for this year's tournament, Boerboom said. Other partners include Anoka County Emergency Management, Allina Health and the Spring Lake Park-Mounds View-Blaine Fire Department.

The city spent about $182,000 to cover costs for public safety, but will be reimbursed by the tournament.

"It's a pretty big undertaking," said city spokesman Ben Hayle.