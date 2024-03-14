The Split Rock Lighthouse was evacuated earlier this week after a fire broke out in the woods near the historic North Shore site, officials said in a social media post.

Photos the Minnesota Historical Society posted online show firefighters dousing a portion of the forest near a wooden stairwell and flames crawling up a tree among a dry patch of grass. Visitors evacuated the site at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the fire was out about two hours later.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Silver Bay Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident. Officials said the historic structure was not damaged and was open as usual Wednesday.

Hayes Scriven, the site manager for the lighthouse, said a guest first noticed the fire.

"The fire did go around some of the ruins of the historic tramway but did not cause any damage," he said via email. "The fire also jumped our staircase to the lake, but did not cause any damage to the staircase."

This winter has been among the least snowy on record in the North Shore and across the rest of the state. A total of 30.2 inches has fallen in the region so far this season, compared with more than 124 inches at this point last year.