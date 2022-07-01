A speeding vehicle occupied by six 17-year-olds crashed into a tree Thursday night in Ham Lake, authorities said Friday.
The wreck occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 16800 block of NE. Xylite Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders took four of the teens to a nearby hospital, while two others believed to be more seriously injured were taken by air ambulance to a different hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.
Conditions of all six teens were not immediately disclosed. The Sheriff's Office also has yet to release their identities.
The vehicle was heading south "at a high rate of speed" on Xylite when it hit the tree, the Sheriff's Office said.
