Speeding down 30% in Minneapolis where cameras were installed

As Minneapolis prepares to start ticketing speeders where the city installed cameras to catch leadfooted drivers, preliminary data shows they are working.
Speeding is down 30% at the five locations where cameras were deployed and activated a month ago, according to preliminary data released by the city Thursday.
Equally encouraging is that drivers caught going 20 mph over the speed limit went down by 76% compared to the rate before cameras went live, city officials said.
Overall, the city said 98% of drivers were found to be obeying the speed limit or traveling less than 10 mph over, which is the threshold for the camera to snap a picture of the offending vehicle’s back license plate and generate a warning or citation.
“These positive initial results can only be attributed to signage and initial warnings sent out,” the city said in a news release. “Results in other cities with traffic safety camera programs have shown further reductions in unsafe speeding as more people receive warnings and citations are issued.”
Minneapolis and Mendota Heights received permission from the state Legislature to install speed cameras. Minneapolis put up five this fall and could expand its network to 40 more by the time the pilot ends in 2029.
The city put up its first cameras on Fremont Avenue N. and W. Broadway, 18th Avenue near Central Avenue NE., Chicago Avenue S. near Franklin Avenue E., Nicollet Avenue S. near W. 46th Street and 3rd Street near 1st Avenue N. in downtown.
During the first month, the city sent 12,633 offending drivers a warning as the pilot was phased in. The location where the most warnings were issued — 3,001 — was 46th and Nicollet, with just over 2,750 on 3rd Street near 1st Avenue N. The fewest were issued on 18th Avenue near Central with 685. New cameras on eastbound 18th Avenue and on northbound Nicollet at 46th were added Nov. 1.