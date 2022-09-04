30s To Begin Sunday In Northern Minnesota

It's Labor Day weekend, and of course, we have to track some chilly morning temperatures up north! The Superior QD #4 RAWS site made it down to 30F, with 33F at the Seagull RAWS station. Meanwhile, the Ely and Eveleth airports dropped to 34F.

_______________________________________________

Beautiful, Slightly Warmer Labor Day

It's nice to be able to ignore the radar through a holiday weekend, and that continues right as we head into your Labor Day Monday with mainly sunny skies expected (just a few passing clouds). Morning temperatures start off in the mid-50s with highs climbing into the mid-70s.

A big yawn across the state weather-wise for the holiday... but no one is going to argue about it! Highs will range from the 80s out in western Minnesota to the 60s in parts of the Arrowhead.

_______________________________________________

Looking At The Rest Of The Week

As we head through the first full week of September and meteorological fall... there isn't much to be concerned about at the moment! Lots of sunshine with just some passing clouds are expected most days. The only whiff of a rain chance is Friday Night as a cold front moves through, but even then the chances are quite low as there won't be a lot of moisture associated with it. Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s Tuesday and into the mid/upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. As that cold front starts to approach Friday, temperatures may be a touch cooler (once again back in the low 80s) and then fall into the 70s for Saturday behind that front.

_______________________________________________

An Extraordinary Week Of Weather On Tap

By Paul Douglas

Troubling news: I am the only thing showing up on Doppler radar. It may have something to do with a visit to the Minnesota State Fair yesterday. Tom Thumb donuts. Turkey to Go. Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza (don't judge unless you've tried it - extraordinary). Fresh cheese curds and for dessert, Sweet Martha. A very well-balanced fair diet. Oh, an obligatory wine slushy hit the spot.

Forget fair, our weather will be extraordinary all week with sunny days and a warming trend. Mid 70s today and then mid-80s Tuesday into Friday.

Yes, we need rain. Many counties are still too dry. A cool frontal passage may squeeze out puddles late Friday into Saturday morning, with showery rains spilling into Sunday as a cooler wind kicks in.

September will almost certainly wind up warmer than average, and NOAA's suite of longer-range models show a mild bias into November. Not an Alberta Clipper in sight.

The fair is always the exclamation point coming at the end of summer. Sadly my toast-on-a-stick idea was rejected. Again.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Wake up 57. High 75. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and milder. Wake up 61. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 63. High 86. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a warm breeze. Wake up 67. High 86. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Fading sun, rain arrives late. Wake up 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Wet start, clouds linger. Wake up 60. High 70. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Unsettled, few PM thundershowers. Wake up 58. High 69. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

September 5th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 2 minutes, and 32 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 2 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight?: September 6th (12 hours, 59 minutes, 29 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 7 PM?: September 27th (7:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 5th

1990: Nine inches of rain falls in Duluth by the end of the following day, washing out $1,000,000 worth of roads.

1982: 77 mph winds are reported in Anoka County.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

There isn't a lot of change across the country as we head from Sunday into Labor Day Monday with storms expected from the East Coast to the Southern Plains and some showers in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the rain on Monday could be heavy in the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

You can see those potential heavy rains from the southern Appalachians to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast over the next couple of days, with the potential of 3"+ of rain through Tuesday evening.

In the Atlantic, we are currently tracking two named systems. Hurricane Danielle continues to spin in the central Atlantic, meandering and not causing any concern to landmasses. That system will eventually get kicked off to the northeast this week. Earl is sitting north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and will slowly move north and eventually northeastward this week, curving back into the Atlantic before directly impacting land. It's likely to pass south and southeast of Bermuda. Meanwhile, Javier has become a post-tropical cyclone in the Pacific, with the remains of the system expected to head west. And Tropical Storm Kay has formed and is expected to become a hurricane later this week before moving near Baja California.

_______________________________________________

NASA's Megarocket Will Head Back to Garage After Second Failed Launch Attempt

More from Gizmodo: "A serious and unmanageable hydrogen leak prevented NASA from launching its SLS rocket on Saturday. Teams continue to evaluate the reason for the second failed launch attempt, but NASA says the rocket will have to return to the Vehicle Assembly Building to undergo safety checks. For rocket scientists, hydrogen is an important propellant, but it's also a serious pain in the ass. It's the tiniest molecule in the universe, and as such, it has a propensity to leak out through tiny gaps and cracks. Hydrogen leaks bedeviled the Space Shuttle program, and now SLS—a rocket heavily modeled after the Shuttle launch system—is likewise experiencing problems with hydrogen leaks. The most recent leak, which prevented the Space Launch System from blasting off today, was more severe than the one experienced during the first launch attempt on Monday, Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, told reporters during a press briefing held earlier today."

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

More from Electrek: "UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy's rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners. ELM Solar, ELM Companies' new division, will distribute Naked Energy's solar thermal and PV thermal products, which are called Virtu (pronounced "virtue"). ELM Solar will also distribute Virtu products through ELM Companies' large dealer network and partnerships across the United States."

The long, leguminous quest to give crops nitrogen superpowers

More from WIRED: "Given all that nastiness, scientists have long been on a quest to reduce agriculture's dependence on fertilizers by giving cereal crops their own nitrogen-fixing powers. And with the rise of gene-editing technology over the past few decades, that quest has been making progress. Last month, in the Plant Biotechnology Journal, researchers described a breakthrough with rice, engineering the plant to produce more compounds that encourage the growth of biofilms, which provide a cozy home for nitrogen-fixing bacteria, much like legumes provide nodules for their partner microbes."

_______________________________________________

