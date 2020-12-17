A woman riding in a vehicle was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday in southern Minnesota.

Patricia Bathke, 67, of Wells, Minn., was a passenger in a Kia Optima that was headed south on Hwy. 22 when it collided with a northbound Pontiac Grand Prix about 1:50 p.m. near 240th Street in Minnesota Lake in Faribault County, the State Patrol said.

Bathke, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol's report said.

The driver of the Optima, identified as James Bathke, 69, of Wells, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Mankato with noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Michael Johnson, the driver of the Grand Prix, was also taken to a hospital in Mankato. His injuries were not life threatening. It was unknown if Johnson, 62, of Elmore, Minn., was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

