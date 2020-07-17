The southbound lanes of Interstate 494 have been closed at Interstate 94 in Oakdale in the wake of a semitrailer truck's rollover, the Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday evening.
The lanes will be closed for some time as accident investigators reconstruct the crash, the patrol said. "There are non-life threatening injuries" in the crash, it added.
Motorists in the area are advised to find alternative routes.
STAFF REPORT
